Frisco’s sales tax collections this year are generally riding high.
Numbers presented to the Frisco City Council in a Tuesday report show that sales tax collections for the 2021 fiscal year are mostly higher than they were the previous year and also higher than they were in the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.
The elevation comes after fiscal year 2020 city sales tax collections sunk below the previous two years’ numbers for a few months as a pandemic wore on and as people stayed home. This year, monthly sales tax collections have maintained a fairly consistent high over collections from the previous three years.
Anita Cothran, Frisco’s chief financial officer, said that kind of elevation wasn’t expected.
“We didn't know what to expect,” she said. “We knew that it would probably be higher, like in the collections for the sales in March, April, May, June, because last year we were basically shut down, but we had no idea that it would be as high as it is and as high over 2019 collections,” she said.
A chart presented to the Frisco City Council indicates that except for October and April, monthly sales tax revenue collections for fiscal year 2021 have exceeded numbers from fiscal year 2020. The month of May in particular proved lucrative for Frisco as it reported about $10.5 million in sales tax collections, a large jump over the roughly $8 million reported in both 2018 and 2019 and an even larger increase over the roughly $7 million that was reported last year for the same month.
That trend continued into June and July, where fiscal year 2021 numbers for both months landed at about $2 million over the 2018 and 2019 numbers and at roughly $3 million over 2020 numbers.
Cothran said an analysis shows that the trend is not a result of just one industry or one thing, it’s across the board. She said she thinks a lot of it may have to do with inflation.
“The cost of everything's gone up, and the sales tax is based on the price you pay for items, so that's one driver,” she said. “And then another driver is Frisco and we're open and people are coming in and shopping and spending money.”
Cothran said the city will probably collect over $100 million in sales tax collections for the fiscal year.
Looking ahead, the city has projected a 5% increase in sales tax collections for the upcoming fiscal year over revised numbers for fiscal year 2021. Cothran said that amounts to 16% over fiscal year 2020 collections.
“While we did see some hesitation and slowing in retail and tourist industries during the pandemic and throughout fiscal year 2020, we continue to project for growth in our sales tax in both fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 as our construction and online retail markets remain positive,” the city’s draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year states.
Most of the sales taxes collected in the city goes to the State Comptroller’s Office, but the state returns 2% of collections. The city uses that money for its general fund and for its Community Development and Economic Development corporations.
According to the draft budget, the projected 5% increase is based on activity seen through the 2021 fiscal year and includes projected growth in light of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.