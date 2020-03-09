Late Monday afternoon Frisco officials were still waiting to see if a presumptive positive case of COVID-19, or the coronavirus, in the city was in fact a positive test.
Regardless of the result city leaders say they are prepared.
Mark Piland, fire chief and emergency services coordinator, said the city has been planning for the coronavirus since the disease began spreading.
“We’ve been in preparation in the city of Frisco for over two months now in the event we would be faced with the coronavirus in our city,” Piland said.
The city received word from the Collin County Health Department on Monday morning that a Frisco resident in his late 30s has a presumptive confirmed case.
Collin County Judge Chris Hill said the man had recently traveled to California, where there have been several confirmed cases. Hill said the man did not require hospitalization and that he is self-quarantined in his home.
In a letter to Frisco ISD families Monday, Superintendent Mike Waldrip said the man is a father in the Tadlock Elementary zone.
FISD has a Q&A on its website to inform families what it is doing to help protect students and staff.
Piland said the city established a coronavirus task force, and that has been in place for about two weeks. He said the task force includes Piland, city leadership, department heads, Dr. Mark Gamber, who serves as the health authority for the city of Frisco and as medical director for the Plano and Frisco Fire Departments, and the city’s legal team.
He said the information from the task force is shared with local hospitals. He said the city is in contact with hospitals almost daily.
“Information is being shared, and that’s helped prepare us for any eventual reality that may come our way,” Piland said.
He said the city has been in contact with the Collin County Health Department for two months, and the emergency services division is prepared in terms of screening patients. He said the dispatch and the medic team also ask screening questions when people call 911.
In addition, the city’s emergency operations center is monitoring the situation, Piland said. He said the center is operating at a level “4,” which is the daily operational level. He said if conditions worsen it would drop down to a level “3,” which would require police and public works employees to help out in the center.
Piland said while the coronavirus is a new health issue, handling patients with communicable diseases is not.
“We transport infectious patients frequently,” Piland said. “It’s not unusual. We have people with all kinds of communicable diseases that we transport. So it’s nothing new to our paramedics. We’ve been prepared for this.”
Piland said the process for dealing with a patient who could potentially have coronavirus is no different from any other infectious disease.
“We look at time, distance, shield,” Piland said. “Time, we don’t rush in to these calls initially. We can do a lot of evaluation of the patient at a good 6 to 10 feet. Shielding would be our personal protective equipment. We have all the equipment needed to deal with infectious patients.”
Piland said the county’s health department is talking with the patient to find out the travel patterns and who they may have come in contact with.
Piland said to his knowledge emergency services has not had contact with the patient.
Meanwhile FISD is giving families advice on what to do before students return to school from spring break next week.
“Upon returning from spring break, and any time your child has been sick, students must be free of fever for 24 hours, without Tylenol or Advil, and not vomiting or had diarrhea for 24 hours prior to returning to school,” Waldrip said. “Antibiotics must be taken for 24 hours before returning to school.”
He also urged caution for students and staff that traveled over the break.
“Frisco ISD asks for any students or employees who travel to China, Iran, Italy, South Korea or Japan over spring break or any additional countries added to the CDC Level 2 and 3 list over spring break to stay home for 14 days after your return from travel,” he said. “The district will work with each family impacted during this extended absence period to resolve any attendance issues due to the self-quarantine from travel.”
Piland said it’s important for residents who are concerned they may have coronavirus symptoms to call their physician before going to the emergency room to ask for a coronavirus test since that could cause ERs to get backed up.
Piland said it’s up the mayor as to when a threshold has been met to where public events are canceled. However, the Mavs Hoop Camp (March 11-13) at the Frisco Athletic Center has been cancelled.
“We’re responsible for planning for the worst,” Piland said. “We plan for the worst, and we work forward.”
For more information go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html.
