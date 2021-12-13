A Frisco ISD high school will continue to be closed Tuesday as the district and local police respond to threats made against the school.

In a Tuesday evening email sent to families, Lone Star High School principal Keith Tolleson said the Frisco Police Department had conducted an extensive sweep of the school and did not find anything that posed a threat or suspicious.

“However, with more details still to be investigated, FISD has decided that the Lone Star campus will remain closed (Tuesday),” Tolleson said.

Classes and events at the school were canceled Monday after threats were received both on Friday and on Sunday against the school. The first threat was received as a social media post, and the second came in the form of an email Sunday night.

Learning will continue Tuesday independently under the guidance of teachers, Tolleson said.

“It’s always a difficult decision to close a campus, but the safety and security of students and staff is Frisco ISD’s foremost concern,” Tolleson said.

While the current campus closure is currently only for Tuesday, Tolleson said the district and school administrators will continue to work with the Frisco Police Department and will communicate more details as they are available.

“With the Lone Star High School threat, Frisco ISD joins an unfortunate list of districts in the area, state and nation grappling with social media threats in the past couple of weeks,” Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip said in a Monday letter to high school and middle school parents. “Frisco ISD and the Frisco Police Department are thankful for the cooperation of federal authorities who are actively working on the investigation.”

Waldrip said students or parents with additional information on the Lone Star High School threat can contact 972-292-6010 or 911. They can also send anonymous tips by texting “FriscoPD” and the tip information to 847411.

Families can report concerns anonymously to the campus 24 hours a day through STOPit.

Waldrip said the investigation is ongoing and that neither the district nor Frisco police can speak to the details of the threats.

“Please remind your students that while they may be ‘joking’ about having a weapon or threatening harm to a school campus, the punishment by law is at minimum a Class-A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail,” Waldrip stated. “The punishment can be as severe as a third-degree felony, punishable by up to $10,000 and two to 10 years in prison. Frisco ISD supports the full prosecution of any individual that threatens harm to our students, staff and campuses.”