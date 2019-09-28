With the school year in full swing, residents and team members from Mustang Creek Estates of Frisco paid a visit to Frisco ISD’s Polly Tadlock Elementary School Tuesday to meet with the first-graders and congratulate them on a successful start of the year. They also brought a small gift of appreciation to reward the students for their dedication to school and education.

The seniors sat down with the first-graders in the school cafeteria to talk about their impressions of their first few weeks of school and share stories from their own school days.

Intergenerational activities provide many benefits to the lives of seniors, including improving their physical and mental health. The children also value the connection with the older generation and truly benefit from the relationships with the seniors. The visit is part of the growing partnership between Mustang Creek Estates of Frisco and Tadlock Elementary School.

