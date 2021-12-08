Frisco has settled on a January date for a forthcoming special election that will allow residents to select a new City Council member.
In late November, Frisco City Councilman Dan Stricklin announced his campaign for a Denton County Commissioners Court seat, a move that served as an effective resignation from his Place 5 spot on the City Council. As a result, Frisco will hold a special election to fill the vacancy.
On Tuesday, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney said state law requires the seat be filled within 120 days of Stricklin’s announcement.
“Unfortunately, logic doesn’t always align with the law,” Cheney said.
While the 120-day window would land the election date in late March, additional law states that the election cannot be held within 30 days of a primary election. Texas’s 2022 primary election date is slated for March 1. As a result, the city must hold its election by late January.
On Tuesday, the Frisco City Council voted 5-1 to approve holding a special election to fill the seat on Jan. 29.
Councilwoman Shona Huffman voted against the item and said with forthcoming primary elections and potential runoff elections, Frisco voters could be going to the polls every two to three weeks for the next six months.
Huffman said a similar situation had happened in 2016.
“We heard from the residents over and over and over again, we heard in text messages, we heard in phone calls, we heard in emails, ‘Don’t ever do this again,’” she said.
Huffman added that those situations result in confusion and voter fatigue.
“Rushing to Jan. 29, I feel, is a disservice to our residents, and so I may lose this vote tonight, but when I vote no, it’ll be because of my conscious of saying that I do not believe that this is in the best interests of the residents, and I don’t believe I’m in violation of the constitution there,” Huffman said prior to the vote. “I believe this is one of those things that it’s worth challenging and worth standing up for.”
Mayor Pro Tem Bill Woodard expressed similar sentiments but ultimately voted in favor of setting the Jan. 29 election date, citing an oath he took to uphold the law.
“It’s absolutely terrible to have to try to do something in this short of time period, and I think that the costs from the counties on this are exorbitant as well,” Woodard said.
According to a city memo, polling locations have been reduced “in an effort to control costs.” The memo states that election costs are estimated to total $220,357.97, with $162,305.74 in connection with Collin County and $58,052.23 in connection with Denton County.
Councilmembers John Keating, Angelia Pelham, Brian Livingston and Stricklin also voted in favor of the measure, each citing a desire to follow the letter of the law.
“But I would urge our state representatives to look at that law, to maybe help us avoid situations like this,” Livingston said. “But at the end of the day, it’s not up to me to pick which part of the Texas Constitution I want to abide by and which part I want to ignore.”
The filing period for candidates began Wednesday morning and will end at 5 p.m. Dec. 20.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Dec. 30. Early voting is slated for Jan. 12 through Jan. 25.
