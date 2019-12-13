Frisco Square Boulevard will be closed at Dallas Parkway on Monday through Wednesday, so a crane can be used in the construction of a nearby building.
The road will close at 7 a.m. on Monday and will reopen at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. During the road closure, drivers can use World Cup Way and Main Street as an alternate route to and from Dallas Pkwy (see attached map). Detour signs will be posted.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone and to seek an alternate route in advance.
