Ashley Pelham of Frisco was awarded the NSHSS Diversity Scholarship by the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS).
This scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated a commitment to expanding the diversity and inclusion initiatives in their schools, communities, and workplaces. Of the hundreds applications, Ashley was one of five students who were selected to each be awarded a $2,000 scholarship.
As president and founder of the Frisco chapter of Girl Up, the United Nation’s female empowerment organization, Ashley created a diverse leadership team of powerful young women, and together they gathered 60-plus girls to start their club. Even amidst quarantine, they created change in the community through virtual drives supporting women’s shelters and hosting an inspiring zoom panel for any girl who wanted to attend. The “She Leads: Women In Politics” Zoom call featured female senators, state-representatives, and congresswomen. Each representative came from a different ethnic background, each with their own unique stories and challenges; the experience was priceless and never to be forgotten.
Ashley’s journey founding Girl Up Frisco, the largest Girl Up chapter in the region, and becoming the Director of Outreach & Expansion for the entire region has been life-changing. She has discovered her greatest passion through this time: promoting equality for women of color. She says that as an African American woman, it is often very difficult to see beyond the microaggressions and unconscious biases & recognize her ability to promote change. Ashley strongly believes that leading Girl Up has given her the opportunity to tap into her power as an intersectional leader. As someone who finds joy in promoting social justice, she hopes to carry this passion into her future career as an entertainment attorney. She aspires to couple her leadership skills fine-tuned as President/Founder of Girl Up with her passion for social justice to make lasting change in the entertainment industry.
NSHSS is the premier international honors and scholarship program co-founded by Claes Nobel and James Lewis. It offers a lifetime of benefits, pairing the highest performing students worldwide with high school and college scholarships, events, connections, internships, and career opportunities that begin in high school and carry on through college and careers.
For more information, visit https://nshss.org.
