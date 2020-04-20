The residents of Parkview in Frisco are used to an active lifestyle, but once the distancing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated some changes, the seniors found themselves alone more often than not.
Parkview in Frisco Executive Director David Gustafson said some of the biggest changes included restricting visitors to essential service providers such as essential therapies.
Part of the protocol is room service delivery of all meals, which residents are typically accustomed to enjoying with friends in the dining room, and Parkview is offering residents an extra meal per day free of charge.
“Our Community Life team has adapted programs by delivering them door-to-door on rolling carts, providing snacks, treats, and plenty of activities to stay active and engaged while safe at home,” Gustafson said.
Parkview has been getting some special interaction from local middle and high school students lately that’s coming in the form of messages of cheer and friendship with residents’ meals. The students have been emailing their messages to the community, which prints them and affixes them to the meal delivery containers.
“It feels good to know people outside the community are thinking about us,” resident Jim Budarf said. “It makes us happy.”
Gustafson said Parkview in Frisco’s residents understand the safety protocols have their best interest in mind.
“Our residents are truly inspiring,” he said. “They understand the changes are for everyone’s safety. They are thanking associates for their dedication and checking in on fellow residents and neighbors by phone. It’s times like this we really appreciate the feeling of family at the community.”
Dorianne Cammarota, community life director for Parkview in Frisco, said everyone looks forward to the students’ messages, and some have even posted them on their bulletin boards.
“We look forward to getting together with the students to express our appreciation in person once the need for the safety protocols has concluded,” she said
The message project began after the nonprofit Joining Generations contacted Parkview in Frisco to discuss how the group could stay in touch with its residents amid the COVID-19 situation, the release states.
Joining Generations, which connects students with senior living communities, has ongoing in-person programs and visits with residents of Parkview in Frisco. The message program now includes three student-led chapters of Joining Generations as well as middle and high schools throughout Frisco ISD.
“It is a wonderful program,” said junior Laya Vadapalli, 16, who is president of the Reedy High School chapter of Joining Generations. “Our chapter can’t visit the community right now and we truly want to be with the seniors. The email messages are helping everyone stay connected. I am so thankful I am part of this.”
Residents are also reaching out to loved ones using modern technology that they may not have had much experience with before, and Gustafson said that’s certainly for the better in the long run.
“Families and residents are taking advantage of our assistance with video calling, and they’re becoming tech savvy in the process,” he said. “I expect this is a skill they will enjoy putting to good use to stay connected long after COVID-19 is behind us.”
