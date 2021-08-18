An amendment that would have reduced the amount of speaking time for Frisco residents at City Council meetings got no action Tuesday night after both residents and council members spoke against the item.
The Frisco City Council agenda posted for Tuesday night included an ordinance amendment that would have in part reduced the maximum amount of time members of the public could speak about an agenda item at City Council meetings from five minutes to three.
The city’s current ordinance allows the City Council to vote to reduce speaking time limits for an agenda item that has more than 10 speakers from five minutes to three minutes. The proposed amendment would also have allowed the council to reduce speaking times for those items to one and a half minutes.
“Members of the public who request additional time to speak on a specific agenda item must present their request, in writing, to the City Secretary by 4 p.m. on the Monday immediately preceding the City Council meeting at which the agenda item is scheduled to be considered, discussed or acted on,” the city’s current ordinance states.
Multiple Frisco residents spoke against the proposed changes during the Tuesday meeting.
“To do this is just going to bring more division, more anger, more passion, more frustration from us, Frisconians,” resident Mark Eisenmann said.
Multiple City Council members also spoke against the item, and Mayor Jeff Cheney said he was surprised to see it on the agenda.
“I think it was kind of born out of a discussion we had a few months ago regarding equity when there’s more than 10 speakers,” Cheney said. “So when there’s more than 10 speakers, the council has a right to move it from I think five to the three minutes, and I think there was discussion surrounding that people shouldn’t get less time just because there’s more speakers, and to just keep everyone at a flat three minutes, and I don’t think we’ve heard anything about it since.”
He added that he didn’t personally support the proposal.
“I think what you’ve seen from this council is as long as people are presenting to us in a respectful way that we have always had a history of hearing all of our citizens out, and our citizens do a good job of presenting to us in a respectful way, just like you did this evening as far as sharing your concerns,” he said.
Other City Council members, including Shona Huffman, John Keating, Dan Stricklin, Bill Woodard and Angelia Pelham, also spoke in support of sticking with the original time frames.
“I think the whole conversation about five minutes to three minutes is an academic one,” Keating said. “I think most of us are surprised to see this on the agenda, and it’s not something that I support.”
Pelham said she supported keeping the original time allotment but added that respect was critical.
“Two-way dialogue absolutely is essential, but tonality and respect when we have conversations, I think, is absolutely paramount for us to be able to hear each other and seek resolution,” Pelham said. “I think where things go sour whether it’s three minutes or five minutes is when the conversation becomes antagonistic, and that’s when communication shuts down, because we’re all human and no one wants to be attacked.”
The City Council took no action on the item. Dana Baird-Hanks, Frisco's communications and media relations director, said there would be no further action on the item.
