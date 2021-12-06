Frisco City Hall

 

On Tuesday, Frisco City Council members will be voting on a special election date that will allow residents to select a new council member early next year.

In late November, Frisco City Councilman Dan Stricklin announced that he is running for a Denton County Commissioners Court seat, a move that served as an effective resignation from his Place 5 spot on the City Council.

As a result, Frisco will hold a special election to fill the vacancy.

According to city documents, the city council will vote during its regular Tuesday meeting on whether or not to approve holding an election on Jan. 29. The city must hold the election within 120 days after the resignation.

If the item is approved, candidates would be able to file for a place on the ballot starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Dec. 20. Residents would have to register to vote by Dec. 30, and early voting would run from Jan. 12 through Jan. 25.

According to a city memo, polling locations have been reduced “in an effort to control costs.” The memo states that election costs are estimated to total $220,357.97.

