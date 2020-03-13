In order to share the latest information about the coronavirus, COVID-19, and the city of Frisco’s response to the developing situation, Mayor Jeff Cheney announced Thursday night the city will host a virtual Town Hall at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16.
To join the virtual meeting, call 888-409-5380 or watch live on Facebook.
Frisco Medical Director and Public Health Authority Dr. Mark Gamber will be joined by health experts from Collin and Denton counties to discuss the virus.
In his statement on the session, Cheney said, “The public’s safety, health and welfare are the city of Frisco’s top priorities, always top of mind.
“Regardless of the challenge, our city team always plans for the worst and hopes for the best. The coronavirus situation is new, dynamic, and changing daily. That’s why we created a webpage, FriscoTexas.gov/Coronavirus, to update you on the latest developments here at home.”
The site contains information about the three confirmed cases of COVID-19 confined to a single Frisco family. This family is quarantined at home and is being monitored by Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).
“Rest assured, our first responders have been planning for coronavirus since December when news of the virus, also known as COVID-19, started circulating overseas,” Cheney stated.
Frisco’s Emergency Management staff works out of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and is monitoring the very latest developments. The emergency management team is engaging in daily briefings with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the statement said.
The message stated that the city is working with Collin and Denton County authorities, and emergency managers participated in recent briefings hosted by the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the White House. The city is also in daily contact with the Frisco Independent School District, which announced Thursday it will extend spring break by one week.
Cheney noted that the city of Frisco buildings are cleaned daily.
“But during this challenging time, our city and contracted custodial staff are cleaning ‘high touch points’ (such as restrooms, door handles, elevator buttons) multiple times a day,” the statement reads.
The city is suspending city business travel for employees outside of Dallas-Fort Worth in an effort to reduce employees’ and the community’s risk of exposure to the virus. City health inspectors are also advising nursing homes, assisted living and other elder care facilities about best practices for reducing the risk of the virus within their communities, the statement said.
He went on to remind residents of the importance of using simple, common sense practices to stay healthy – “just like we do year-round, especially during flu season.”
• Wash your hands, thoroughly and often. In a pinch, use hand sanitizers.
• Use your elbow to cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home if you’re sick. But if you have flu-like symptoms, call your doctor. If you don’t have a primary care physician, call an urgent care facility. That said, call ahead and share your symptoms – then follow the doctor’s directives. Your health care professional will prescribe any testing for the virus, if necessary.
“Our city stands ready to respond to any emergency. Thank you for your support and trust during this challenging time. Our community’s health relies on all of us working together,” Cheney stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.