Hometown Huddle

From left, Mayor Jeff Cheney and council members Bill Woodard, Will Sowell, John Keating, Brian Livingston and Shona Huffman help encourage participation in the Mayor’s Hometown Huddle.

 Courtesy of the city of Frisco

The city of Frisco is starting a new way of encouraging volunteerism.

Sept. 7 marks the first year for the Mayor’s Hometown Huddle, an initiative in which the city, the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation support a full day of volunteer service. The goal is to get 100 residents to volunteer at least 100 minutes.

The event kicks off the Dallas Cowboys’ Huddle for 100 initiative, which coincides with the 100th year for the National Football League. Frisco will be competing with other cities in the country.

Throughout the day, there will be six locations in the city where residents can sign up to volunteer their time.

Among the activities is Paws in the Pool, which will take place at Frisco Athletic Center. There, residents can volunteer for the event by watching to make sure dogs don’t leave the gates, help with the check-in, set up and clean up.

Residents can help clean up litter and pick weeds along the Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt and trail from 9 a.m. to noon.

At the Community Garden at The Grove at Frisco Commons, 8000 McKinney Road, volunteers can help seal and stain a new tool shed and help seal the concrete floor. Volunteers are also needed to help create a demo planter.

Volunteers are needed at Hope Park, also at Frisco Commons, to paint, stain and do touch-up work around the playground area.

Residents can help seal and stain the fence along Rogers Road at Warren Sports Complex, 7599 Eldorado Parkway.

At Shawnee Trail Demonstration Garden, 10701 Preston Vineyard Drive, volunteers are needed to help prune plants and remove weeds.

Times for all activities are 9 a.m. to noon except for the Paws in the Pool event, which runs from 8:30-11:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

To register, go to friscotexas.gov/hometownhuddle.

