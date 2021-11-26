Frisco residents will be selecting a new City Council representative after one has resigned from his seat.
Councilman Dan Stricklin, who serves on the Place 5 seat, announced Friday that he is running for a Denton County Commissioners Court seat, a move that serves as a resignation from the Frisco City Council.
“Over the next few months, I will continue to serve on Frisco City Council until a new council member is elected,” Stricklin stated in an announcement.
In an email, Dana Baird-Hanks, Frisco’s Communications and Media Relations director said that under Texas’s “resign-to-run” provision, Stricklin’s candidacy for a Commissioners Court position is considered an automatic resignation from the City Council. However, she said, Stricklin will “hold over” his city council seat until a successor is determined through a special election.
“Stricklin may continue to perform duties of office until his successor takes office,” Baird-Hanks stated. “The City Council vacancy must be filled by an election in the spring. The elected successor will serve the remainder of the term vacated.”
Stricklin was elected to the Frisco City Council in December following a runoff election.
