This week one mosquito pool in Frisco tested ’positive’ for West Nile Virus (WNV).
The location is near North County Rd south of Eldorado Pkwy. In response, the city will ground spray overnight August 20 and 21 in part of the Meadow Hill Estates and Frisco Springs neighborhoods. (see map).
Weather permitting, a third-party contractor will apply treatment starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday. The schedule is the same overnight Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday.
This makes 25 positive mosquito pools in Frisco this season. The city's GIS Mosquito Dashboard indicates the locations. No human cases of WNV are confirmed in Frisco this year.
Frisco residents are urged to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites. The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:
o WEAR: Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
o APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
o REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.
In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing mosquito pools on May 1. For more information on the city’s plan, visit friscotexas.gov/mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.