Two mosquito pools in Frisco tested ’positive’ for West Nile Virus this week. One location is near North County Road, south of Eldorado Parkway. The other location is near Potomac Lane in the Stonelake Estates neighborhood.
In response, the city will ground spray Friday through Sunday in areas of the Meadow Hill Estates and Frisco Springs neighborhoods (see map), weather permitting. A third-party contractor will apply treatment for three consecutive nights starting at 9 p.m. Friday tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday. The overnight schedule is the same on Saturday and Sunday, ending at 5 a.m. Monday.
The city is also increasing surveillance efforts in public areas of Stonelake Estates and Custer Creek Farms in response to the positive test pool on Potomac Lane. (see map) Areas where mosquito breeding is observed will be treated with larvicide.
In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing for mosquitoes May 1. This makes 17 positive mosquito pools in Frisco this season. No human cases of West Nile Virus are confirmed in Frisco this year.
Frisco residents are urged to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites. The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:
WEAR: Wear long sleeves and pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus can breed in stagnant water.
For more information on the city’s plan, visit friscotexas.gov/mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.
