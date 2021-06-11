The City of Frisco urges residents to remember to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites after receiving confirmation two mosquito pools tested ’positive’ this week for West Nile Virus (WNV).
In response, the city will ground spray in the area around Oakbrook Park/Hickory Creek (see map PDF) and in The Trails neighborhood (see map PDF).
A third-party contractor will apply treatment at 9 p.m. Saturday and continue through 5 a.m. Sunday. Spraying resumes 9 p.m. Sunday and will finish at 5 a.m. on Monday.
"All the rain we received in the past month, followed now by warm, steamy weather, provides the perfect environment for mosquitoes to lay eggs in standing water," Environmental Health Supervisor Julie Fernandez said. "Even with the city enacting ground spraying, we need residents to protect themselves, their family and property against mosquito bites by remembering to do these three steps: wear, apply and remove."
The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:
o WEAR: Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
o APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
o REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.
In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing for mosquitoes May 1. No human cases of the virus have been confirmed in Frisco this year.
For more information on the city’s plan, visit friscotexas.gov/mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.