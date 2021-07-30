This week two mosquito pools in Frisco tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). One location is at the intersection of Michelle and McCommas drives near Hillcrest Road. The other is near Shaddock Creek Lane in the Shaddock Creek Estates community.
In response, the city will ground spray overnight Saturday and Sunday in public areas to the west and south of Northwest Community Park (see map), The other area includes some areas of these neighborhoods around the Trails of Frisco Golf Club and Cottonwood Creek Park and Trail: Shaddock Estates, Heather Ridge Estates, The Fairways, The Trails and Country Club at the Trails (see map).
In both locations, a third-party contractor will apply treatment for the two consecutive nights (weather permitting) starting at 9 p.m. Saturday continuing through 5 a.m. Sunday. The overnight schedule is the same on Sunday, ending 5 a.m. Monday.
Frisco residents are urged to ‘Wear, Apply and Remove’ as a precaution against mosquito bites. The precautionary steps are promoted by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and outlined below:
o WEAR: Wear long sleeves, pants outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
o APPLY: Use insect repellants every time you go outside. Approved repellents contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.
o REMOVE: Drain standing water that collects in bird baths, French drains, clogged gutters, saucers under potted plants and ‘splash blocks’ (at end of gutter down spout). The mosquitoes that carry WNV can breed in stagnant water.
In accordance with its Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Frisco began testing mosquito pools on May 1. This makes 21 positive mosquito pools in Frisco this season. No human cases of WNV are confirmed in Frisco this year.
For more information on the city’s plan, visit friscotexas.gov/mosquitoes or contact the City of Frisco’s Health & Food Safety Division at 972-292-5304.
