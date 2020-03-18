The city of Frisco on Monday held a virtual town hall meeting to update residents on the developing COVID-19 outbreak and answer questions related to the coronavirus and misconceptions and information.
Three Frisco residents were the county’s first positive cases, and the city now has seven cases within its borders, two are in Denton County and five are in Collin County.
Mayor Jeff Cheney was joined at the meeting by City Council and staff, City Manager George Purefoy, Frisco ISD Superintendent Mike Waldrip, Fire Chief Mark Piland, Police Chief David Shilson and the city’s medical director and public health authority Dr. Mark Gamber.
Gamber, who took on the lion’s share of Monday night’s queries from callers and Facebook write-ins, said one of the challenges to the novel (new) coronavirus is that humans don’t have immunity to it yet. He said it’s “slightly more contagious” than flu, which spreads typically from one person to one or two others. COVID-19, he said could be spread from two to two and a half other people.
“While the coronavirus, or COVID-19 specifically, can live on surfaces for a period of at least hours, potentially even a day or two depending on the type of surface, it is killed easily by soap and water,” Gamber said, so avoiding contact and disinfecting are key.
He said a major factor in preventing the spread of the virus is social distancing. In China, while the spread was rapid early on, the distancing practice flattened the numbers considerably, he noted.
“If everybody gets sick on the front end because we don’t try and distance ourselves, we will overwhelm our healthcare system,” Gamber said.
“Think about the precautions you take with the flu, and then ramp it up even a little bit more with COVID-19.”
Shilson said recent calls for service in the police department have trended downward, and with the school closures FPD is able to reallocate school resource officers.
“It’s important to continue to be patient. We’re going to get through this,” he said. “We’re all members of the community, and we want to partner with the community to get through this.”
Despite no news of supply shortages, residents have cleared many area grocery stores of basic items like bread, milk and toilet paper. Cheney said there’s no need to do so. “There’s no reason to run to Costco and hoard all the supplies in town,” he said.
“There’s been no interruption,” said Piland, who is also Frisco’s emergency services coordinator. “I think it’s just really a matter of just calming some of the fears that people have out there. I certainly understand that, but in reality there are no shortages, and there’s plenty for everyone as long as we’re disciplined about our purchases.”
In a statement released Wednesday evening, Cheney said the city is not taking action to close food service business.
“We are taking a very measured approach where we process information from all perspectives,” Cheney said in the statement. “Our medical expert, Dr. Mark Gamber, agrees restaurants pose no greater risk than a gaming store, grocery store or other retail locations. We’re choosing to take a tempered approach.”
He stated that city officials and staff are working to listen to residents and advisors, and the city’s response could change at any point based on new information.
While none of the officials could offer no firm answers when it comes to getting back to normal, it was noted multiple times in Monday’s meeting that they will take a day-to-day approach to ensure the health and safety of residents.
Visit friscotexas.gov/coronavirus for resources and information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.