Frisco’s Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt has a new resident.
Community members witnessed the release of a red-shouldered hawk Tuesday morning after it had been rehabilitated at the Blackland Prairie Raptor Center in Lucas.
“When birds get hurt, they come to us, and we have people to take care of them, get them well and get them back out where they belong,” Erich Neupert, the center’s executive director, told attendees.
The hawk released on Tuesday had fallen out of its nest as a baby, Neupert said, and after someone found it and brought it to the center, the center helped it eat, fly and grow up with others of its kind. It also passed “mouse school,” Neupert said, which means the hawk knows how to hunt for itself.
“So at our facility, we have big cages so they can fly around and then they learn how to hunt, how to catch things like mice,” he said, “So that’s what we’ve done with this bird is taken the time to do that.”
Red-shouldered hawks prefer areas that include creeks and woods, Neupert said.
“What do we got right here? In Frisco, we have the perfect habitat for red-shouldered hawks,” he said. “This is the perfect place for it.”
Kelsey Johnson, education and outreach coordinator with the natural resources division at Frisco Parks and Recreation, said Neupert had reached out to the city and said he wanted to start a partnership that involved releasing hawks and other raptors in Frisco. She said the Cottonwood Creek Greenbelt provided the creek and forest area that red-shouldered hawks like.
“We’ve got really great forests along the creek, and that is the absolute best habitat for these red-shouldered hawks, and it’s very exciting that we have that in the middle of this huge city,” Johnson said.
Those who visit the park could possibly see the hawk that was released Tuesday morning, she said, but they could also see other birds.
“There’s a lot of birds in this area,” Johnson said. “We’re pretty lucky, we have this prairie area here, we also have the riparian area, and then we have some more open wetlands in this park, and so it provides a lot of different habitats for a lot of different species of birds.”
On Tuesday, seconds after Neupert opened the kennel containing what he described as a “feisty” bird, the hawk spread its wings and swung left into the trees near the creek area.
“We’re just really excited that we are able to provide this habitat,” Johnson said. “It’s something that’s really special, and our division is somewhat new, we’re a few years old, and it definitely shows that the city cares about conserving these natural areas for our flora and fauna that are native to this area.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.