Frisco took a big step forward in providing more healthcare for its growing population.
City and medical leaders celebrated the opening of UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco last week with a ribbon cutting.
UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco is a 120,000-square-foot facility that is part of the $270 million Texas Health Frisco that will also include Texas Health Hospital Frisco. It’s located on Dallas Parkway, north of Eldorado Parkway.
UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco houses a dozen adult and pediatric specialties.
Adult specialties include dermatology, gastroenterology, plastic surgery and urology, plus various types of surgery.
Pediatric specialty services include ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology and dermatology.
It also includes lab and imaging services, restorative therapy services and a concierge and retail pharmacy.
Ultimately UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco will connect to Texas Health Frisco, a 325,000-square-foot, 80-bed acute hospital. It will have a 24/7 emergency department and will provide surgical services, women’s services and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).
There will also be 12 labor delivery recovery postpartum (LDRP) suites.
The hospital will have the ability to expand to 140 beds and can add three levels to the top of the hospital if necessary.
The top floor will be devoted to obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) only. The fourth floor will feature 22 suites designed after hotel rooms. The remaining floors will have 30 187-square-foot rooms, which is larger than an average room.
There will be 20 ER bays, eight operating rooms and three NICU rooms.
