Debbie Gillespie announced this week that she will seek re-election to another term on the Frisco ISD Board of Trustees, Place 5.
Currently in her ninth year of service, Gillespie said she has greatly enjoyed serving on the Board and believes that continuity in leadership is extremely important as FISD continues to meet the challenges of a growing school district, according to a press release.
Gillespie was first elected to the FISD Board in 2011 and is currently serving her fifth year as board secretary. She is a 2014 Leadership TASB graduate, earning her the distinction of Master Trustee.
Gillespie is the first and only FISD trustee to ever be elected to represent Frisco and all of Region 10 at the state level as the Texas Association of School Boards, Region 10A Director. She has served in this capacity since 2015 budgets, finance and legislative advocacy.
This past September, Gillespie was elected as the second vice president of TASB. While she will continue to represent Region 10, she will also represent the State of Texas at the National School Boards Association Advocacy Institute in February and NSBA Delegate Assembly in April.
An advocate for public education and for all students, she believes it is critical to study the issues and trends that are impacting families at the local, state and federal level while keeping in constant contact with leaders and legislators that make those critical decisions.
Staying connected at the local level through campus visits, assemblies, sporting events, fine arts performance and community committees helps her to better advocate for what is important to the FISD community, the release stated. Being involved at the regional and state level allows her to study best practices and to understand unique issues faced by districts across Texas and the nation.
She is extremely passionate about the whole-child framework and is a proponent of the many programs that have been put in place while she has been in office meant to engage community members and parents in making education a priority for every student in FISD, the release stated.
“Keeping communication open and expanding community involvement and support are all vital to keeping FISD the best place for our students and staff to live, learn, and grow,” she said.
She said she is proud of the board trustees she works with and would like to continue her board service while overseeing the implementation of the district’s renewed strategic plan, the building of high schools 11 and 12, the rollout of expanded pre-kindergarten programs and the continued expansion of community engagement efforts prior to the 87th Legislative Session.
“We are very fortunate to have a Board that collaborate effectively and understands the importance of keeping a primary focus on our students” Gillespie said. “I am proud to serve with them and to support the important work of our FISD staff in their efforts to provide the best in opportunities for all students.”
Gillespie has been an avid community volunteer and board member for organizations such as Frisco Family Services, Miracle League, PTA and PTO, in addition to extended service through National Charity League, Young Men’s Service League, Frisco Council of PTA’s, the Frisco Education Foundation, Frisco Fastpacs and Frisco Women’s League. She is a proud recipient of the Texas PTA Lifetime Award, the release stated.
Gillespie is a native Texan, born in Kerrville and raised in Austin. She is a graduate of Southwest Texas State University. She and her husband, Dane, moved to Frisco in 1995 and have two children who attended and graduated from FISD schools. Their daughter graduated from University of Texas at Austin, McCombs School of Business and currently lives in Manhattan, New York. Their son has a degree in economics from Texas A&M University where he was also a four-year member of The Corps of Cadets and commissioned as an officer in the United States Army. He is currently stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.