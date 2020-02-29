The Frisco Police Department and Frisco Municipal Court will once again participate in the annual Great Texas Warrant Round-up along with law enforcement agencies and courts statewide.
Individuals can already expect advertisements and contact from courts about warrant roundup efforts. City of Frisco Police Department Warrants Division will be stepping up efforts to actively serve warrants beginning Saturday.
The roundup is designed to target thousands of defendants with warrants from more than 250 participating jurisdictions. Individuals with warrant(s) are encouraged to contact the court(s) that issued the warrant(s) to resolve their cases voluntarily before they are compelled to appear by arrest.
Persons with warrant(s) are subject to arrest at work, home, or wherever they may be found. Persons that have a warrant issued in the city of Frisco should contact the Frisco Municipal Court promptly to resolve the citation. Individuals may inquire or pay fines online at fmcpayments.com or contact the courts by phone at 972-292-5555.
Court dates may be made in person at the court, which is located at 6865 Main Street, Frisco, Texas 75034. Under Texas Law, individuals that appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.
Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.
Frisco Police PIO’s are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov or by phone at 972-292-6133.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.