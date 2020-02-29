Frisco Police vehcile
Courtesy of Frisco Police

The Frisco Police Department and Frisco Municipal Court will once again participate in the annual Great Texas Warrant Round-up along with law enforcement agencies and courts statewide.

Individuals can already expect advertisements and contact from courts about warrant roundup efforts. City of Frisco Police Department Warrants Division will be stepping up efforts to actively serve warrants beginning Saturday.

The roundup is designed to target thousands of defendants with warrants from more than 250 participating jurisdictions. Individuals with warrant(s) are encouraged to contact the court(s) that issued the warrant(s) to resolve their cases voluntarily before they are compelled to appear by arrest.

Persons with warrant(s) are subject to arrest at work, home, or wherever they may be found. Persons that have a warrant issued in the city of Frisco should contact the Frisco Municipal Court promptly to resolve the citation. Individuals may inquire or pay fines online at fmcpayments.com or contact the courts by phone at 972-292-5555.

Court dates may be made in person at the court, which is located at 6865 Main Street, Frisco, Texas 75034. Under Texas Law, individuals that appear before a court and make a good faith effort to resolve their outstanding Class C warrants are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.

Frisco Police PIO’s are available via email at fpdpio@friscotexas.gov or by phone at 972-292-6133.

