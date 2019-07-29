The bagworms are back. I have been spotting them in quite a few locations around Denton.
Barely noticeable at first, these insects hang in trees in bags of their own making from leaf material from the tree. It is a great camouflage. At the first sight of them (or maybe I should say, if you notice them early) you can handpick them from the shrub or tree. It doesn’t get much more organic than that. You do need to remove them from the tree area and dispose of them somehow.
They may not look like it, but they are alive. We had several brought into our office a few years ago to be identified. After identifying them, we threw the sack in the trash. It was creepy later to hear all this commotion; like zombies, these innocent-enough looking clusters of leaves had risen from the (seeming) dead and were seeking vengeance. Long story short (and less dramatic): you need to squish them. Because bagworms generally overwinter in the egg stage, every bag you remove in the winter holds the potential for hatching 500 to 1,000 eggs the next spring. Might be worth paying your child a quarter a bagworm to pick them off.
If the bagworms are left to run amok on shrubs or trees, they can spread quite quickly and defoliate the whole plant. They particularly enjoy junipers and arborvitae, but I have seen them on roses and other plants. And this is where I tell you the sad tale of the female bagworm who doesn’t get to see much of the world. Not only is she wingless, but she had to make her own bag to live in and that is where she stays. While the male bagworms turn into moths and flit around wherever they please.
If handpicking is not for you, there are other control options. Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) a bacteria, is especially effective on smaller bagworms. Spinosad is another effective low-impact insecticide. Spinosad is a natural substance made by a soil bacterium that is toxic to some insects, caterpillars being one. I should mention here that bagworms aren’t really worms, they are caterpillars: the larvae form of the moth.
Bagworms aren’t a problem every year, but take a quick look at your landscape plants and make sure you don’t have any of these bad guys (or gals rather) hanging out. The Master Gardener help desk is available to help you identify insects, diseases, plants and provide you with best management practices. Call us at 940-349-2892 or email master.gardener@dentoncounty.com. Visit dcmga.com to get more information about gardening in north Texas; such as ... now is the time to put in your fall garden!
Janet Laminack is with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.