If you’re looking, or needing, to improve your home office with some new furniture and accessories, it may be quick, easy and inexpensive to order something online. Yes, there are many great resources out there. But a word of caution – Look out for the following common pitfalls.
- Cost – Do you have a budget? Establish one up front. Include items like desks, chair, task light, ergonomic tools. Also consider accessories such as artwork and plants as they can enhance overall well-being in the space.
- Size – Grab a tape measure and test out what new furniture will look like in the space. Consider taping it out on the floor with masking tape or cutting out newspaper or a cardboard box the size you are considering.
- Ergonomic factors – We are all spending more time in our home offices. Comfort is important and good ergonomic solutions are even more essential. Do you need a desk and task chair? Do you like to stand up and work? Maybe a bar height table and stools make more sense for you.
- Location – Does your home office space have enough light? Will you be on video calls? Natural light can always improve how we look over video. Avoid all down lighting. You want to make sure to provide the best representation of yourself on video.
- Connectivity – Do you need power/data cords? I miss my motorized sit-to-stand desk at the office. Consider cord lengths and distance from wall outlets. Will you need to connect to printer, screen, speakers, camera, etc.?
- Product – Where is the product coming from? What is involved with shipping and handling? Most office furniture today is blended with parts from around the globe. Does the company have customer support here in the US?
- Freight – Is the product insured as it goes from the factory to your home? What if there is freight damage? Stick to a reliable company that provides insurance, like the US Postal Service, UPS, FedEx, etc. How much time will it take you to chase down the right part?
- Warranty – What happens if your new furniture is all set up and a few weeks pass, and something breaks? Read the fine print, what is the warranty on the product you are purchasing?
- Care and maintenance – You want your furniture to last and be germ free as much as possible. Wood is always a nice feature for desks, but are you willing to take care and responsibility for it? Maybe plastic laminate or metal surfaces are more logical for your space?
I suspect we will be working from home in some form or fashion in the coming months so it’s important to have a well thought out home office furniture solution.
Amie T. Keener, RID, IIDA, LEED AP, CDT is a registered interior designer and associate at Gensler. With more than 20 years of experience in the commercial building industry, Keener's professional career is a robust blend of commercial interiors projects for energy, automotive, financial services, technology, and professional services firms. Currently, her focus is on furniture services, where she helps develop and implement furniture standards for clients.
