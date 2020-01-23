Frisco resident and community volunteer Sadaf Haq filed on Tuesday to run for Frisco City Council, Place 6.
The City Council elections will take place May 2; Place 5 and the mayor’s seat are also on the upcoming ballot.
Haq announced her intent to file in front of an audience of approximately 200 Frisco residents who attended the campaign’s kick-off event Monday night,” according to a press release. The program opened with pledges led by a local veteran and a unique invocation presentation – four blessings from speakers representing the Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim faiths.
“The four different blessings brought tears to my eyes,” said Cindy Hons, a Frisco resident and retired FISD teacher. “The thoughtful way in which Sadaf made everyone feel welcome shows why she is the best person to represent us in Place 6.”
Following a video presentation that outlined Haq’s campaign goals and vision for Frisco, local leaders took the stage to speak about Haq’s strong leadership experience and community service background, the release stated. Also in attendance were Haq’s daughters, Sunya (13), Anam (10), and Sarah (7), who made a heartfelt introduction of their mother before her address.
Haq, who had personally organized a public “Frisco Day of Service” earlier that day in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, thanked the students and families who attended the service event, writing hundreds of notecards to military troops, retired veterans, and students facing hunger. She went on to present some of her resume and policy positions, including support for Frisco’s school districts, a commitment to preserve the city’s innovative EDC and CDC programs and a pledge to keep taxes low and continue supporting veterans, public safety and the arts, the release stated.
At the kick-off event, dozens of Frisco residents signed the petition that would ensure Haq’s place on the ballot. This petition is part of a new election requirement of the city of Frisco, following the most recent changes to the city charter.
On Tuesday, accompanied by her husband and daughters, Haq presented her application and accompanying paperwork to the city secretary’s office. Also in attendance was Jamie Heit, who will serve as campaign treasurer, is a well-known, civically-engaged Frisco resident with a strong background in public relations, the release stated. Heit is serving in her third year on Frisco ISD’s Long Range Planning Committee and is a marketing committee member for Frisco Fastpacs, a locally-founded charity that helps feed schoolchildren in need. Heit also has a strong social media presence in the community, as the founder of a Facebook group with thousands of members called “Frisco Residents Who Care.”
About Heit as campaign treasurer, Haq said, “Jamie’s reputation as a community leader preceded her, and I am in awe of the work she has done supporting FISD, as well as organizing the group of residents that were successful in getting Oncor to relocate its substation. I am humbled that she is excited about my candidacy and am thrilled to have Jamie at my side.”
Haq, 40, is a native of Mt. Vernon, New York. She obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and a Master of Public Health degree from the University at Albany, which led her to internships in behavioral and public health with the State Department of Health.
During this time, Haq contributed to children’s physical education plans, strategies to increase parks and trails, and efforts to improve adolescent mental health; she then went on to work for Humana Inc. and the Health Services Research Center of the University of Miami.
Haq has also been published twice in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the release stated.
Following a move with her family to Frisco, Haq co-founded a medical practice with her husband, Dr. Adeel Haq.
In addition to supporting the family’s business venture, and raising her three daughters, Haq is involved in many Frisco community service programs. She is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Frisco, a 2019 graduate of Frisco Citizens Police Academy, is a member of the Frisco Interfaith Alliance, a member of Frisco Women’s League, and serves on the Frisco Education Foundation Advisory Board.
In 2017, Haq was unanimously appointed by Frisco City Council to the Social Services and Housing Board, which she now chairs. Haq is also chair of the 2020 Frisco Census Committee, a city project which will oversee the effort to ensure Frisco’s full participation in the upcoming US Census.
The filing period for the May elections ends Feb. 14.
For more information regarding the campaign visit friscosadaf.com.
