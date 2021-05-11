Haven Behavioral Hospital of Frisco announced Monday the appointment of Dr. Furqan Rizvi, MD, as its new medical director of inpatient services.
Rizvi is board-certified in psychiatry and neurology and has worked with a variety of populations ranging in age from adolescents to geriatrics. He has served as the medical director for numerous mental health facilities.
“My mission is to provide a compassionate, evidence-based standard of care to clients, designed to improve their quality of life,” Rizvi said.
“We are pleased to have Dr. Rizvi in this role. His expertise and experience is a great asset in helping Haven continue to increase the quality of care and services we offer to the community,” said Angie Crawford, CEO of Haven Frisco.
Haven Behavior Hospital of Frisco is a privately owned, behavioral health care organization accredited by the Joint Commission and licensed by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
