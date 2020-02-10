Sean Heatley has filed to run for the Frisco Independent School District, Board Trustees, Place 4 in the May 2 municipal election.
Longtime board Trustee Anne McCausland recently announced that she is not filing for re-election to Place 4.
Heatley was born and raised in Plano and is the son of a Navy veteran and elementary school teacher. He attained a high school degree from Plano East Senior High and a BBA from The University of North Texas, according to a press release.
He and his wife Erica have been married for 20 years and have one daughter, Greyson, who is in the first grade in FISD. The Heatley’s own and operate an international start-up company called EPIC Distribution, LLC and Erica is senior buyer with a national retailer.
When asked why he wants to volunteer as a board trustee, Sean said, “It all comes from the desire to understand and positively guide both my daughter’s future, and the futures of the 63,000 students who currently call Frisco ISD home.”
After a lengthy seven-year process through science, IVF’s and all kinds of emotional ups and downs, the Heatley’s went through the path of surrogacy to grow their family. The process was ultimately successful through the incredible generosity of another family and that has led the Heatley’s to appreciate every moment they have together and feel strongly that as parents they have a responsibility to serve and do their part for the community, the release stated.
Sean and Erica have lived in Frisco for nine years. Sean is currently serving as a board member for Frisco Fastpacs, an organization aimed at feeding at risk children in FISD.
Their family’s company, Epic Distribution, is one of the 2019 nominated Small Businesses of the Year by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and Sean is also nominated for the 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year, the release stated. They are also active investors and attendees in Kidstrong, a science-based child development program aimed at two to 8-year-olds.
Sean has been volunteering in Frisco ISD for four years and was one of 14 inaugural community members of the Priority Based Budget Team and then was nominated as co-chair of the Facilities and Budget Committee of 2018 that drove the community and district inputs for the successful $691 million bond and TRE initiatives.
He is also a graduate of the 21st Frisco Leadership development class within the Chamber of Commerce, a City Hall 101 graduate, a former Denton County CPS Board member and a graduate and active member for Project Relo, a veteran’s advocacy group empowering and educating senior executives on the benefits of hiring veterans.
Through his service to FISD and the Long-Range Planning Committee he will look to guide and support the implementation of the Community Based Accountability System that began its design as his committee term was ending, the release stated. Sean said he will also look at “implementing programming initiatives that can be sustainably funded and enable more student opportunity.”
Sean is also an active supporter of the Frisco Education Foundation and has co-built a scholarship funding program in conjunction with the NFL Alumni and Complexity Gaming that is aimed at educating parents on healthy gaming and the many career opportunities within the industry for gaming enthusiasts.
