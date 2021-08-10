Approximately 8,200 Frisco ISD students have enrolled in the school’s temporary online learning platform, and the district hasn’t given up hope that other state funding options could be on the horizon.
The start of this school year for Frisco ISD will be twofold as in-person classes start Thursday and the district’s recently announced temporary online option for grades six and below starts Monday.
The district has said the temporary option will exist for at least the first nine weeks of school and will be extended as necessary until a COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for children under 12 years old.
“Once a vaccine becomes widely available for children under 12, online instruction will no longer be offered,” the district has said.
On Monday, Chief Academic Officer Wes Cunningham told board members that the program would be similar to the virtual academy that the district offered during the previous school year, but with some improvements.
“I was proud of the work for our teachers to make virtual instruction positive for our students, rigorous for our students, and we will continue to do that at a high quality just like we have the last year and a half,” Cunningham said.
School districts receive funding based on the number of enrolled students in average daily attendance, and the state of Texas is currently not providing funding for students who attend virtually, FISD Assistant Communications Director Meghan Cone said in an email. That means the district will lose money for every student who attends virtually versus in person.
“Essentially, for the purposes of the state's funding formula, they are absent, even though they are present and being served online by an FISD teacher,” Cone stated.
On Monday, Kimberly Smith, FISD’s chief financial officer, told the district Board of Trustees that if all those 8,200 students remain online for the whole fall semester the district could lose about $29.6 million in revenue. In addition to that, the online program could cost an estimated $2.2 million.
“I do want to be clear that with all of the cost and the revenue lost, we have no plans to reduce or divert any existing budget money or ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) III grant money that we talked about in June to pay for this option,” Smith said.
Instead, FISD is looking to use supplemental ESSER grant money through recent state legislation to pay for the program.
“So this money is supplemental grant money that we were not expecting to receive until HB 1525 was passed, and we didn’t know how much money that was going to be until really just about a month ago,” Smith said.
The district stands to get about $33 million in supplemental ESSER funding, Smith said. The total amount of money could change, she said, but the supplemental funding will come over two years.
“So it is a two-year allocation, and the accounting might be a little bit funny for two years, but we are planning to use all of this money to help both offset the loss in revenue and pay for those additional costs,” she said.
Smith said subtracting the total cost of the temporary online school leaves the district with just under $2 million of additional money to address other COVID-19 impacts through the 2022-23 school year.
“We also still haven’t completely lost hope that the state won’t actually pay for this through the Foundation School Program,” Smith said, referencing the primary source of state funding for school districts in the state.
Smith mentioned a recently filed bill by Texas House Rep. Keith Bell (R-Kaufman) for the second special session of the Texas Legislature, which she said would allow the state to fund remote instruction.
“In the absence of any legislation, Dr. Cunningham and his group are working on a waiver with the TEA to try and convince TEA that what we’re doing is worth being funded through the Foundation School Program,” Smith said. “So we’re trying to exhaust every option possible, but we do have the grant money available to us if we don’t get other state support.”
FISD Board President René Archambault applauded the district’s nimbleness through the pandemic.
“And like you, we continue to be hopeful that in this second special session down in Austin, that we will see some really great stuff come out about virtual learning and funding so that we can utilize our ESSER funds for other initiatives,” Archambault said. “But if not, it’s a great plan, and we are so appreciative.”
