Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday appointed Collin County Judge Chris Hill to serve on the nine-member Texas County & District Retirement System board (TCDRS) Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
Hill was elected to serve as the Collin County judge in 2018, having been previously elected as the county commissioner for Precinct 3 in 2012 and 2016. He is a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor, chartered global management accountant and certified fraud examiner. Hill is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners and the Institute of Internal Auditors.
He currently serves on the board of directors for Minuteman Disaster Response and has previously served on the board of The Samaritan Inn and Hope Women’s Center.
He earned a bachelor of political science from Texas A&M University at Commerce. He also earned a master of accounting and information management from the University of Texas at Dallas, a master of business administration from Webster University, and a master of pastoral leadership from Columbia Biblical Seminary.
Contributing members and retirees of the system are eligible to serve on the board of trustees. Trustees are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Texas Senate to serve staggered, six-year terms. They oversee all aspects of the retirement system’s operations, including the annual budget, policy determination, legislative proposals and investment policy.
TCDRS helps Texans plan for their future, partnering with more than 780 Texas counties and districts to provide retirement, disability and survivor benefits. By providing attractive retirement benefits, we help our employers competitively hire and retain talented staff.
Created by the Texas Legislature in 1967, TCDRS has grown into a financially strong trust with nearly $30 billion worth of assets under management. TCDRS is one of the best-funded retirement plans in the nation and has been a model for providing reliable retirement benefits for more than 50 years. For more information, visit TCDRS.org.
