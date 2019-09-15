Jim Malatich, CEO Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, has announced his retirement. Malatich has served as CEO since March 2015 and served in the nonprofit arena for more than 40 years. He plans to retire to his vacation property in Costa Rica.

Board President, Curtis Howard, praised Malatich for his leadership and guidance through the merger with New Beginning Center and his success in increasing agency financial stability, expanded programming, and employee morale.

“We will miss Jim, but he deserves this next step and we all hope to be on his guest list to visit in Costa Rica,” said Howard.

Howard continued, “Our plan is to have the board select an internal interim Executive Director to give us time to consider the best permanent candidate to continue to move the agency forward.”

