Jim Malatich, CEO Hope’s Door New Beginning Center, has announced his retirement. Malatich has served as CEO since March 2015 and served in the nonprofit arena for more than 40 years. He plans to retire to his vacation property in Costa Rica.
Board President, Curtis Howard, praised Malatich for his leadership and guidance through the merger with New Beginning Center and his success in increasing agency financial stability, expanded programming, and employee morale.
“We will miss Jim, but he deserves this next step and we all hope to be on his guest list to visit in Costa Rica,” said Howard.
Howard continued, “Our plan is to have the board select an internal interim Executive Director to give us time to consider the best permanent candidate to continue to move the agency forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.