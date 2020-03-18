Lightning is believed to be the cause of a fire that damaged a home and displaced a family early Wednesday morning in Frisco.
Firefighters responded to a house fire around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 14000 block of Roselawn Lane.
Jake Leeper, battalion chief, said heavy smoke and fire were coming out of the single-family home when crews arrived. He said firefighters began an aggressive attack and had the fire under control at 5:30 a.m.
Leeper said there were no injuries as a result of the fire, but the second floor and the attic had heavy fire damage.
It's not known how many people live at the house.
Storms began rolling through North Texas Tuesday night and continued until the early morning hours Wednesday.
