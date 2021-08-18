Frisco’s housing inventory is getting tight.
“I’ve never seen this in my career, but our lot inventory is at five months,” Development Services Director John Lettelleir said Tuesday, adding that 24 months of inventory for residential lots is considered equilibrium.
Lettelleir’s announcement came as part of a Tuesday report to the Frisco City Council. The inventory number has steadily been decreasing since March 2020, he said.
In June, the city had nine months of residential lot inventory with 18 months worth of pipeline, or lots in the review process, according to a development services report. A July report shows residential lot inventory dipping down to five months with a 20-month pipeline. Additionally, the July report indicates the city issued 62 residential building permits for the month, the lowest amount in the past two years. The previous month, the city had issued 129 residential building permits.
Lettelleir said the city’s lot inventory has varied.
“The lowest I’ve seen since I’ve been here is maybe around about 11 months, and then it jumps up then comes down,” he said.
The number got a little high during the recession, he said, but he added that he had never seen a number so low.
“A lot of people want to be here, and it’s just a limited supply, and of course with what’s happened with the pandemic and the supply chain has been impacted, so from pool contractors to building homes, I mean they’re facing a lot of challenges in trying to build new homes,” Lettelleir said.
Mayor Jeff Cheney asked if anything could be done to expedite some developments getting completed. Lettelleir said there was nothing for the city to do and said the city was processing the cases.
“But at the end of the day, it’s up to the developer to be able to get contractors out there, homebuilders to get the supplies and labor in order to deliver,” Lettelleir said.
