Scott Jenkins has been appointed interim chief of police for Collin College. The college’s police chief is responsible for supervising members of the Collin College Police Department, enforcing compliance with all applicable policies, procedures, laws and regulations, and ensuring the police department investigates all incidents.
Jenkins has worked for Collin College since 2018, serving as administrative lieutenant and operations lieutenant. He selected a career in public service to follow in the footsteps of his father, a battalion chief who served the city of Denton for 31 years. Jenkins also worked for the city of Denton, his hometown, for 30 years in the police department. In Denton, Jenkins was a member of two task forces: Cybercrime with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshall Violent Offenders. He also served in patrol and oversaw the criminal investigations section as well as the Denton Police Training Academy.
Jenkins holds a bachelor of science in criminal justice from the University of North Texas and received his master peace officer license from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 1999.
Jenkins’ interim appointment is due to Chief Bill Taylor’s retirement. Taylor faithfully served the college as chief of police since 2016. During his tenure, Taylor aided in professionalizing the college’s law enforcement approach to community policing, was instrumental in obtaining first-class equipment for the college’s police force, and designed and served as the champion for the college’s safety plan.
