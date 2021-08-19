A North Texas woman who caught national attention after publicizing her Jan. 6 actions in Washington D.C. has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor-level charge.

Frisco-based real estate agent Jenna Ryan has pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building, a class B misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement that was filed Thursday. The agreement includes that Ryan will make a $500 restitution payment to the Department of Treasury and states that she acknowledges that the riot on Jan. 6 resulted in approximately $1.5 million in damage to the U.S. Capitol Building.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum prison sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $5,000. The agreement notes that sentencing is solely within the discretion of the court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia website, Ryan was arrested on Jan. 15 in Plano.

A statement of offense signed by Ryan and her attorney states that she traveled from Denton with co-defendants Jason Hyland and Katherine Schwab to Washington D.C. The offense statement references a Jan. 6 video that Ryan posted on Facebook in which she said she was going to “go down and storm the Capitol.”

The statement also references surveillance footage from the capitol building that shows Ryan and her co-defendants entering the capitol building through the Rotunda door.

“While Jennifer Ryan is inside of the U.S. Capitol building in the Rotunda, Jennifer Ryan is on video chanting with a crowd the following: ‘Fight for Trump!’” the statement reads. “During the video, U.S. Capitol building fire alarms can be heard going off.”

The offense statement includes an assertion that Ryan knew upon entering the U.S. Capitol Building that she did not have permission to enter and that she “paraded, demonstrated or picketed.”

Records show that Ryan signed the offense statement and the plea agreement on July 24. Her sentencing has been set for 10 a.m. Nov. 4.