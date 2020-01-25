Hava Johnston, a Frisco realtor, entrepreneur and lifelong Texan, has announced the launch of her campaign for Place 5 on the Frisco City Council.
“I want to use my experience as a business owner, community activist, and involved mother to help solve the problems that are facing our city,” Johnston said in a press release.“I’ve always been a connector and someone who gets the job done – and I’m ready to work with the members of City Council and the people of Frisco to find win-win solutions that benefit us all.”
Professionally, Johnston owns and operates The Johnston Home Team, a Frisco-based real estate team with her husband Sean. A graduate of The Champions School of Real Estate, she also attended Collin College. Johnston is a member of the Texas Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the Collin County Association of Realtors, and is certified by the Texas Veteran’s Land Board. She recently served as the Social Media Chair for the Collin County Women’s Council of Realtors,and was named “Girl Boss 2019” by Plano Magazine.
“I started working for my family’s ready-to-wear business at age 12,” Johnston said. “By 16, I was running the showroom and coordinating accounts.”
She worked for the company from 1988 through 2005.
Johnston is a Collin County native who grew up in Plano and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 1991. Married to her husband Sean for 27 years, they have four children together – three daughters (25, 23, and 13) and a 20-year-old son. Her oldest daughters live and work together in Frisco Square, while her son graduated from Lone Star High School and her youngest daughter attends Trent Middle School (both Frisco ISD).She has been heavily involved in her children’s schools for nearly 20 years, serving in a wide variety of roles that range from Room Parent and PTA committee chair to football team mom and the Trent Middle School theater booster club creator and president.
Community involvement is very important to Johnston, who is a graduate of the Frisco City Hall 101 course and a current member of the FISD Insight program, the release stated. She even created a Facebook group to commemorate a local landmark with “Collin Creek Mall: An Era Gone By” that has gained nearly 10,000 members.
Her charitable activities are also a top priority for Johnston, as she started the Collin County Blanket Drive in 2012, led a donation coalition for Hurricane Harvey victims in 2017, and has been a recent donor to Love Pacs Frisco and City House Plano. Also active in politics, Johnston serves as a Volunteer Deputy Registrar in Denton County, and was appointed as a Democratic Precinct Chair for Denton County’s Precinct 1029. She is a member of Operation Blue and the GOTV (Get Out The Vote) Social Media team. Currently, she is working to form a Frisco team of The American Promise organization, a non-partisan organization that advocates for reasonable limits on campaign spending in U.S. elections. In addition, Johnston is a member of the deaf and hard of hearing community – and through her struggles, she has become a strong advocate for the disabled community in Frisco.
In her limited spare time, Johnston enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing with her three dogs, watching movies, trying new local restaurants, and volunteering.
The Hava Johnston for City Council campaign website can be found at havafriendinfrisco.com. Her campaign leadership team includes Kendra Darling, who will serve as treasurer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.