The Collin College Foundation announced a $30,000 endowment from the Atlantic Housing Foundation (AHF) honoring Dr. Raj Menon, Collin College Board Trustee. Menon has served on the AHF board since 2014, and the organization created this endowment as a tribute to his service.
The AHF mission is to help with affordable housing and related services for low- and moderate-income families while helping residents break the cycle of poverty and improve their lives. AHF has contributed annual scholarships to Collin College students, and this endowment will ensure their support for students continues.
“I am honored, humbled, and excited by the endowment AHF has created at Collin College,” Menon said. “I am especially delighted that I was able to connect two of my favorite organizations in such a meaningful way. I hope we can grow this endowment over time to allow many more students to benefit from the lifelong impact of higher education.”
Menon said he was drawn to AHF by the education-related services and programming that the organization provides to its residents – and the positive impact it has for students and families.
“Atlantic Housing Foundation is committed to education and continuous improvement,” said Michael Nguyen, AHF President and CEO. “The endowment to Collin College supports the college’s growth and ability to provide educational opportunities to even more students, enhancing programs and their futures. This gift is a testament to both Dr. Menon’s dedication to education and AHF’s mission to make a difference to transform communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.