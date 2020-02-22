On Feb. 29 from 9 a.m to noon, Leadership Prep is hosting its first TEDxYouth@LPS at Elevate Life Church, 8500 Teel Parkway.
TEDxYouth@LPS is an independently organized TED event and is being put together by Leadership Prep students, faculty advisors, and parent mentors. It is the first student-led TED talk for the leadership-focused school.
Speakers will range from grades 2-12 and will explore the topic of EVOLVE.
“Our students have spent almost a year since initially applying for the TEDxYouth license, organizing the event— using their creativity and imagination,” said Tony Curtis, robotics teacher, and TEDxYouth@LPS faculty advisor. “I’m proud of the work they’ve accomplished and excited to hear from those students who were chosen to speak.”
During the event, before and after the talks, TEDxYouth@LPS has organized a “Taste of Frisco,” where attendees will have an opportunity to sample the culinary creations of innovative and local business owners and interact with them.
Attendees may also participate in a hands-on robotics experience offered by the Leadership Prep Robotics Department. Also, the school’s art department will have student art work on display.
“We wanted to highlight the multiple talents of our students while providing an unforgettable experience to attendees,” said Ajitesh Narayan, TEDxYouth@LPS student organizer.
To purchase a ticket, register your business, or for more TEDxYouth@LPS information go to.ted.com/tedx/events/35036.
