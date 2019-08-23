Humanities of Tomorrow is a nonprofit organization recently begun by students of Lebanon Trail High School in Frisco. Its purpose is to teach underprivileged kids nine and up about arts and humanities such as music, design, theatre, dance, etc. Within this subject, it can also teach leadership and life skills.
It’s a two-week program with five sessions every other day. Each day focuses on a different art or humanity subject, such as drawing, dance or theater. The projects are intended to allow creativity and imagination, and to expose kids who might not have this opportunity otherwise to the arts.
Kaushiki Roy, founder and director of the organization, said she first came up with the idea for Humanities of Tomorrow the first semester of 11th grade.
“There was so much emphasis in Frisco and Dallas and just in the area about STEM programs,” Roy said. “And when I saw all of that happening, I realized no one ever thought about teaching kids about humanities or arts. And that's a diverse field as well,”
She explained that there are a lot of people who don’t understand STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programs that well. And that this can cause problems in the future for some kids when arts and humanities are underrepresented, pushing them to try to go into a career they don’t understand or aren’t interested in.
“Every kid should have a choice in what they want to do,” Roy said. “And if we were able to go around to these Boys and Girls Clubs and help these kids acquire that choice, then that would not only help them, but help us because it feels really good to know you've affected someone's life positively.”
The second session of the program started on Tuesday, July 23 at the Frisco Boys and Girls Club. Hopes for the future include spreading the organization to different clubs like these, and exploring environmental and multi-cultural projects.
Now seniors in high school, Roy and her volunteers can spend more time working on and growing this organization, and spreading their message across the DFW area.
