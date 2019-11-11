The Legacy Christian Academy Screamin’ Eagle Marching Band recently brought home the TPSMEA Class II State Marching Band Grand Champion title.
This year the Screamin’ Eagles moved up a division to compete in Class II, against bigger bands. Knowing that they were competing in a higher class this year, the band directors demanded more out of the members, and they delivered, bringing home more than just the state championship.
The band also come home with the highest rating, superior, in the following categories: musical effect, percussion, color guard, and marching.
The Screamin’ Eagle band has captured the state title for the last four consecutive years, and defending the state title put added pressure on the band members and directors, according to a press release.
“These performances take time and practice to polish. Many of the band members are also involved in other activities,” the release stated.
Senior percussion member Peter Cooper is also a member of the varsity football team. Cooper said, “Football and band was always an interesting and fun challenge. Having to trade off morning rehearsal and morning film communication with the coaches and directors was critical to success.”
Some days Cooper finds himself on the Legacy campus for up to 13 hours, the release stated. In the end though, he was “confident in our work and our ability going into state. I knew that no matter the outcome we would have done our best and performed to the best of our ability.”
This group of students knew that they had it in them – and Mr. Murphy has known all along as well, it stated. Over the last several years, the TPSMEA competition has grown into a more robust competition. The productions are bigger and more elaborate and the judges expect a higher level of showmanship. This year Murphy challenged the band with longer and more intense musical pieces that demanded more technical skill.
Drum Major, Isabella Corral (Class of ‘22), is the youngest drum major under Murphy’s direction, but she has truly risen to the occasion, it stated.
“She has done a phenomenal job,” Murphy said. “It has been amazing seeing her grow this school year.
Andi Webb, assistant director of bands, said, “They went out there and they laid it all out there. They knew they had performed their best, but to see their faces light up when they knew that they won – the joy on their faces was immeasurable. This is why I do what I do.”
