Frisco, TX (75034)

Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.