Frisco Public Library is named the Top Innovator in Customer Experience in the nation for the Library’s artificial intelligence project. The annual award by the Urban Libraries Council recognizes innovative programs and practices from libraries across North America.
“We celebrate Frisco Public Library for presenting a groundbreaking initiative that is sure to transform the community and inspire libraries across North America,” said Urban Libraries Council President and CEO Susan Benton.
The Urban Libraries Council is an innovation and impact tank of North America’s leading public library systems. ULC drives cutting-edge research and strategic partnerships to elevate the power of libraries as essential, transformative institutions for the 21st century.
The winning project combines A.I. kits, coding, and classes making artificial intelligence accessible to entrepreneurs, students, and anyone looking to increase their skill set.
“The Frisco Library is focused on providing services that enrich lives,” said Shelley Holley, Library Director. “We’re so proud of Thomas Finley [Adult Services Manager] and the Adult Services team for creating this innovative service and pleased for the recognition it’s garnered.”
View Frisco Public Library’s “Making Artificial Intelligence Approachable”: urbanlibraries.org/innovations/making-artificial-intelligence-approachable.
