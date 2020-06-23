Frisco Fire 6/23
Courtesy of Brooke Alexander

The Frisco Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at a Frisco home.

A caller at 7:31 a.m. reported that lightning struck the home, located in the 4000 block of Siena Drive, Deputy Chief Kyle Mills said. Mills said the fire was under control at 8:09 a.m.

The fire was contained to the house attic and a second-floor bedroom. Mills confirmed that those in the house have been displaced from their home. No civilians or firefighters were injured, Mills said.

The fire is being investigated.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments