The Frisco Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at a Frisco home.
A caller at 7:31 a.m. reported that lightning struck the home, located in the 4000 block of Siena Drive, Deputy Chief Kyle Mills said. Mills said the fire was under control at 8:09 a.m.
The fire was contained to the house attic and a second-floor bedroom. Mills confirmed that those in the house have been displaced from their home. No civilians or firefighters were injured, Mills said.
The fire is being investigated.
