Lightning strikes caused two house fires within about 25 minutes of each other on Wednesday, according to the Frisco Fire Department. 

The department reports the first was in the area of Main Street and Lebanon. The second fire was in the area of DNT and Panther Creek. Both homes suffered heavy damage.  

