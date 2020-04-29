Frisco artist Zahra Jahanyfard has been commissioned by the Business Council for the Arts’ Denton/Collin County Leadership Arts Institute Class of 2020 to create a 150-square-foot mural for the Frisco Discovery Center.
The Frisco Discovery Center was chosen as the mural site because of the broad, multicultural audience the center serves in North Texas. The project is underway in partnership with North Texas’ Business Council for the Arts, its Leadership Arts Institute (LAI), the city of Frisco, and the Frisco Economic Development Corporation.
“To engender greater financial support for North Texas artists, as well as new opportunities for them to display their work, this class project was selected for installing in the Frisco Discovery Center because of its many diverse attractions as well as its educational programming,” said Chelsea Holmes, program manager for the regional LAI.
The facility is home to the Sci-Tech Discovery Center, Blackbox Theater, Frisco Art Gallery, the National Video Game Museum, the Museum of the American Railroad, and is the future home of the Frisco Library.
“With an anticipated 50,000 visitors each year, the location is ideal and creates a unique opportunity for the mural to serve as an educational focal point,” LAI project co-chair Kamal Bansi said. “To increase the success of this and future art projects, LAI is working to establish a simple process for creating affordable murals in multiple communities. The artist’s design will be applied to the wall, using a colorful printed vinyl material. This allows more artists to participate and reduces installation time.”
Stephen Ross, public arts administrator for Frisco, said, “Public art projects such as this mural add to the unique identity and cultural life of our community.” Paige Points, Center supervisor, added, “To have Zahra Jahanyfard display her creativity more permanently at the Center is a dream come true.”
“While this LAI class project is limited to a single location, we hope to inspire other communities to employ the vinyl process in order to increase opportunities for other mural artists in the region,” Holmes noted. The $4,000 project has been primarily funded by donations from members of the 2020 LAI Class. Design elements include the sun and moon for light and darkness, the Earth, birds and other elements of nature. It will be on display beginning in mid-May.
