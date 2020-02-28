In an effort to promote fire prevention and education, Dryer Vent Wizard of North Texas has awarded a $500 grant to the Frisco Fire Administration for its work toward fire safety and public awareness about the dangers of fires.
Every year for National Fire Prevention Month, the entire Dryer Vent Wizard franchise organization raises money to benefit the Children’s Burn Foundation, a nonprofit organization aiding children who have suffered severe burns or trauma as a result of fire. Fundraising efforts include customer, franchisee, employee, vendor and corporate donations. Also, Dryer Vent Wizard franchisees across the country have the opportunity to nominate local fire departments for exceptional community fire prevention programs and services. This year, 31 grants of $500 were awarded.
“We are thrilled to present this grant to the Frisco Fire Administration for all the work they do to provide community outreach and educate our residents about fire safety and prevention,” said Jason Keglovits, owner of Dryer Vent Wizard of North Texas. “As an organization dedicated to the safety of our local community, we’re proud to award this grant to further residents’ awareness toward fire safety.”
“Since 2014, Dryer Vent Wizard, North America’s leading dryer vent maintenance and repair franchise, has awarded $31,000 worth of grants to 62 fire departments across the United States and Canada,” a press release stated. “This program helps raise public awareness about dryer fire prevention, estimated to be an average of 14,630 each year in the U.S. alone.”
