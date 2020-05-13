National Charity League, Inc., Legacy Frisco Chapter (NCL, Inc.), recently honored the Senior Class of 2020 at the chapter’s first annual senior recognition ceremony.
This formal event took place at the Tribute Country Club. The event recognized each of these 13 graduating seniors for their accomplishments and contributions to the community, as well as dinner with family and friends in attendance.
The Class of 2020 served as founding members of the chapter, and in four short years served together with their mothers to help over 40 local charities throughout the community.
The Class of 2020 volunteered at Frisco Family Services, Love Pacs – Frisco, Emily’s Place, Fast Frisco Fast Pacs, Feed the City, City of Frisco, Mustang Creek Estates, Frisco Education Foundation, Rainbow Days, Wreath’s Across America, Samaritan Inn, Stew Pot, Airborne Angel Cadets, Grace Bridge and My Possibilities.
In addition to serving their community, these young ladies also honed their leadership skills by planning and attending cultural events, and chapter-wide events. Highlights included learning various cultural dances, planning a style show and visiting the Dallas Museum of Art.
“The Class of 2020 completed a six-year program designed to foster the mother-daughter relationship through community service, leadership development, and cultural experiences,” said Heather McBride, NCL, Inc., Legacy Frisco Chapter president. “We are very proud of these ladies and who they have become. Whatever they choose to do, we know that they will be prepared to kindly serve, lead and be successful.”
The Legacy Frisco Chapter was happy to celebrate the chapter’s first class of seniors and wishes each of them great success in their future endeavors.
The seniors are: Abigail Bilderback, Brooke LeStarge, Megan Marino, Abbygail Marshall, Carly Mazur, Megan McBride, Sara Nagel, Grace Ray, Haley Sharpe, Samarah Sorin, Sydney Stroh, Alexis Walters and Madison Wineberg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.