Nonprofits are gearing up once again on Sept.19 for Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual North Texas Giving Day.
Intended to help build support and awareness for nonprofits, this 18-hour online giving event allows nonprofits across North Texas to fundraise to help fill a need. Those who’d like to give can either give a donation directly on an organization’s page on the North Texas Giving Day website on Sept. 19, or they can schedule a donation until Sept. 18.
Several local nonprofits look to North Texas Giving Day as a way to get an extra financial boost so they can continue to serve residents.
Some of those include Frisco Family Services, Frisco Education Foundation, Clothe a Child Frisco and the Frisco Humane Society.
In addition to providing funding, North Texas Giving Day also helps get the word out about nonprofits in the area.
“It’s a great opportunity for awareness and donations,” said Marci Pritts, director of education and outreach for United Way of Denton County. “This educates people on the great work the nonprofits are doing.”
According to the North Texas Giving Day website, over $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 donations in 2018, benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits.
This year, the event will continue to include FUNdraising pages, a new giving tool introduced last year. These pages give supporters of a nonprofit the chance to raise money on an organization’s behalf.
There will be a variety of events leading up to Thursday to help promote North Texas Giving Day, including Food Trucks at Hall Park, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Park in Frisco.
Party in the Park! will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Finch Park in McKinney.
Thursday, a number of multi-county and service events will be held throughout North Texas including Celebration on the Square, which runs from 5-8 p.m. on the Denton Courthouse lawn, SoDenCo Giving Day, which runs from 5-7:30 p.m. at Parker Square in Flower Mound and Farmstead Yoga, which runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano.
To schedule a donation, find an organization and more go to northtexasgivingday.org/.
