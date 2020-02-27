American Heritage Girls Troop (AHG) TX3170

Pictured are (front row, left) Macey Clark, Elizabeth Soto, Tife Ayeleso, Emily Soto, Charleigh Rhodes, (second row) Isabela Braganholo, Stephanie Long, Claire Gordon, Cora Gordon, Julia Braganholo, (third row) Anusha Bangalore, Kate Baesel, Katie Rhodes, Ashley Soto, Temi Ayeleso, Rachel Norris, Gabby Long, (back row) Grace Mercer, Elenora Jennings, Shaylee Kirk, Keira Baesel and Melanie Bell. Not pictured is Emma Kirk.

 Courtesy of Tina Clark

President's Volunteer Service Award (PVSA) is the nation's premier volunteer awards program, encouraging residents to live a life of service through presidential gratitude and national recognition. Earning this prestigious award is a great honor and is designed to provide a powerful message encouraging others to take action.

Twenty-three young members of American Heritage Girls Troop (AHG) TX3170, based in Frisco, earned the President's Volunteer Service Award for the past year and were awarded their certificates at a ceremony last week at Frisco Bible Church.  Total service hours for these girls equaled over 1,400 hours in a one-year period, with three of the girls earning the Gold level, meaning they logged over 100 hours of service during that time.

AHG Troop TX3170 meets on the campus of Frisco Bible Church. The troop is in its second year and has 75 active young ladies who stay busy earning badges, going camping and serving their community in a variety of ways, including making meals for the hungry, marching in the Frisco Community Parade, sending Valentine’s to a children’s hospital and participating in Wreaths Across America.

The PVSA recognizes United States citizens who achieved the required amount of hours of service over a 12-month period. The award a signed letter from President Donald Trump along with a framed certificate and a pin for the girls to wear on their uniforms.

American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered character and leadership development program for girls 5 to includes 18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.

