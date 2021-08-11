Margie Whitaker has been scrapbooking for years, and now she’s preparing to make the scrapbook of a lifetime.
Whitaker, a resident at Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco, turned 100 on Aug. 2, and to celebrate, the senior living community is asking the public to donate scrapbooking materials that will help her create a scrapbook for her birthday.
“We knew that she really enjoyed scrapbooking throughout her life, and we wanted to celebrate her 100th birthday in some way,” said Robert Braley, executive director with Saddle Brook Memory Care, “so we asked the community to donate scrapbooking materials so she could continue that hobby with her friends and her family and stuff like that.”
The senior living community is accepting donations through August for anything scrapbook related, including stickers, paper or embellishments.
“Our activities team is going to be assisting her,” Braley said, “and of course, through that process, there’s going to be other residents involved. So yeah, it’s going to be a whole group activity and mostly centered around the Whitaker family, but other residents will get to enjoy it as well.”
For Margie’s son, Rob Whitaker, her hobby has come to have even more meaning over the years.
“She kind of took up scrapbooking I think as just a hobby and something to do, and we kind of spent some time putting things together and looking back at things, so it became something she just really got into,” he said.
Later on, when Margie went into assisted living, Whitaker said they would look through books together, such as one on a trip to Hawaii.
“You could see it was like she was sort of remembering it again because she had forgotten it,” Whitaker said. “And I thought at the time, well, that’s pretty cool, you know, I have all that in one little spot where you can go back.”
Her hobby became yet more significant during the COVID-19 pandemic, when residents of assisted living facilities faced increased isolation.
Scrapbooking gave Margie something to do, Whitaker said. Before she moved to Saddle Brook in March he recalled that his mother had a big table set up in her room with all of her scrapbooking stuff as she tried to finish some pages and redo others.
“So it definitely, during that kind of weird time, I think it gave her just something to kind of occupy her mind, and then, you know, finally when we got back in, I’d go over, and we’d look through those books, I know she enjoyed it,” Whitaker said.
As Margie’s 100th birthday neared, Whitaker said, he knew something special had to be done.
“So when we talked to the Saddlebrook guys, Robert and the team, about kind of what to do, it just seemed like ‘Hey, you know, if she was able to get that kind of experience from it, she’s probably not the only one, and so if that helps other people kind of experience the same thing, great,’” Whitaker said. “Knowing what I know now and looking back, it really was, it was kind of a cool thing she started.”
Scrapbooking donations can be dropped off at Saddle Brook Memory Care through August at 9966 S. Legacy Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week.
