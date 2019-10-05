Long-time Frisco resident Ram Majji will seek election for Frisco City Council in Place 5, he announced in a press release. 

Due to term limits, Place 5 will be an open seat in the 2020 election.

“Frisco continues to grow at an astonishing rate,” Majji said. “It’s critical that we elect leaders with experience and a deep connection to the community who will make decisions that respect the needs of our diverse residents. We must protect our commitment to fiscal responsibility while providing the superior core services and quality of life that citizens and visitors expect.”

Majji is a 20-year resident of Frisco.  He and his wife have two children who are students in Frisco ISD. He is an entrepreneur who has successfully launched and developed multiple businesses. He is a graduate of Frisco City Hall 101, member of the 2019 Frisco Citizen’s Bond Committee, and he has also served Frisco residents in various civic and political roles for the past decade.

Majji has been instrumental in attracting businesses to relocate to Frisco, according to the release. He works in Frisco as the senior vice president of Global Alliances & Partnerships at MTX Group, Inc.

